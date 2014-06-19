FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TowerJazz, Panasonic joint venture gets $85 mln loan
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

TowerJazz, Panasonic joint venture gets $85 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 19 (Reuters) - Israeli chip manufacturer TowerJazz said a five-year agreement with JA Mitsui Leasing, a Japanese financing institute, has been signed to provide TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor Co with a loan of 8.8 billion Japanese Yen ($85 million).

The loan will carry annual interest of TIBOR (Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate) plus 2 percent per annum, will mature in mid 2019 and will be repaid in seven equal semi-annual installments, which will start two years after signing.

The loan will come in lieu of an 8.8 billion yen bridge loan received from Panasonic, TowerJazz said on Thursday.

TowerJazz has a 51 percent stake in a joint venture with Panasonic Corp, which was launched in April and under which Panasonic transferred three factories for the production of semiconductors for cars and other products. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.