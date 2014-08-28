FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TowerJazz, Panasonic joint venture in Japan gets deal with Himax
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

TowerJazz, Panasonic joint venture in Japan gets deal with Himax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Israeli chip manufacturer TowerJazz announced on Thursday the first major image sensor customer for its joint venture with Panasonic Corp in Japan.

Himax Imaging Inc, a subsidiary of Himax Technologies , is developing its newest high-end cameras for smart phones using TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor technology.

The companies did not disclose financial details. But an industry source in Tel Aviv said the deal would bring in $20 million a year in revenue for the joint venture.

TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor Co is 51 percent owned by TowerJazz and 49 percent by Panasonic. It has three manufacturing plants in Japan. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.