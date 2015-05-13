FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker TowerJazz Q1 profit up more than forecast
May 13, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Chipmaker TowerJazz Q1 profit up more than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 13 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz beat estimates for first-quarter net profit on revenue from its joint venture in Japan with Panasonic Corp as well as growing market share among its largest customers.

It earned 78 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with 40 cents a year earlier as revenue grew 71 percent to $226 million.

TowerJazz was forecast to earn 49 cents a share excluding one-off items on revenue of $225 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TowerJazz said on Wednesday it expected revenue for the second quarter of 2015 to be $235 million plus or minus 5 percent.

TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investment in a second chip plant in Israel.

The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors has a 51 percent stake in its new joint venture, under which Panasonic transferred three plants for the production of chips for cars and other products. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)

