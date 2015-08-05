UPDATE 1-Chipmaker TowerJazz Q2 profit up, sees momentum into 2016

* Q2 EPS ex-items $0.70 vs $0.52 forecast

* Moves to profit on a GAAP accounting basis

* Sees Q3 revenue around $244 mln

* CEO: Momentum strong for 2016 and 2017 (Adds CEO comments, share reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz expects continued growth in the near term, as it posted second-quarter profit that beat estimates due to rising revenue from its largest customers and a lower debt level.

TowerJazz said on Wednesday it earned 70 cents a share in the second quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 62 cents a year earlier. Revenue edged up to $236 million from $234 million.

The maker of chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors was forecast to earn 52 cents per share on revenue of $235 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including one-time items, on a GAAP accounting basis, TowerJazz posted EPS of 10 cents versus a loss per share of 31 cents a year earlier.

“It’s the first time the company has had a GAAP net profit without a single-time event in 18 years,” Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger told Reuters. “And, it’s sustainable.”

Shares of TowerJazz rose 7.1 percent in Tel Aviv. The Nasdaq listed shares were expected to rise in New York trading.

TowerJazz lost money for years following heavy investments in a second chip plant in Israel, while also paying high interest on its debt.

Earlier this year, shareholders converted $162 million of bonds to equity, leading to financial expenses of $3.6 million in the second quarter, versus $8.8 million a year ago.

Net debt has been reduced to $150 million from $400 million.

TowerJazz forecast third-quarter revenue of $244 million, plus or minus 5 percent, a figure which would represent growth of 8 percent on the year.

It expects an annual revenue run rate of $1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.

“If you look at 2016 and 2017, momentum is very strong,” Ellwanger said.

“Within the next few years we will need increased capacity to meet demand,” said Ellwanger, adding that the company was looking at possible acquisitions.

Last year, TowerJazz took a 51 percent stake in a new joint venture in Japan with Panasonic Corp, to which Panasonic transferred three plants for the production of chips for cars and other products. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jon Boyle and Louise Heavens)