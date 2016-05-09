FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Q1 profit beats estimates
#Market News
May 9, 2016 / 10:47 AM / in a year

Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Q1 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 9 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz swung to a profit in the first quarter, boosted by the acquisition of a U.S. plant, and said it expects revenue to jump in the next quarter as well.

TowerJazz said on Monday it earned 78 cents a share in the quarter, compared with a $1.15 loss per share a year earlier, which was mainly due to non-cash financing expenses of an accelerated bond conversion.

Net profit in the 2016 quarter of $66 million includes a $41 million gain from the acquisition of a plant in San Antonio in February. Revenue rose 23 percent to a record $278 million.

The company was forecast to earn 27 cents a share on revenue of $276 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast second-quarter revenue of $300 million, plus or minus 5 percent, representing year-on-year growth of about 27 percent. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen)

