FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker TowerJazz Q3 profit rise beats estimates
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Chipmaker TowerJazz Q3 profit rise beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported on Wednesday higher quarterly profit and revenue that beat estimates.

TowerJazz said on Wednesday it earned 62 cents a share diluted in the third quarter excluding one-time items, compared with 39 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose to a record $244.2 million from $226 million.

The company was forecast to earn 57 cents on revenue of $243.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TowerJazz, which makes chips for smartphones, battery chargers, AC/DC adapters and image sensors, forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $252 million, plus or minus 5 percent, representing year-on-year growth of 7 percent.

Three strategic customers have reserved future capacity for 2016 and beyond, paying a total of $45 million in reservation fees, the company said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.