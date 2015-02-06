FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Towergate's board approves bondholders' restructuring plan - source
#Financials
February 6, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Towergate's board approves bondholders' restructuring plan - source

Sandrine Bradley, Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - The board of troubled UK insurance company Towergate has formally agreed a deal with its bondholders which will see the company taken over by its unsecured creditors, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

Under the terms of the deal the unsecured bondholders led by Highbridge Capital Management, KKR and Sankaty will between them provide £300 million of cash, £250 million of which will be used to pay down the senior secured bondholders and £50 million will be invested into Towergate itself.

In return for this cash injection the unsecured bondholders will hold 80 percent of Towergate’s equity post restructuring with the remaining stake being held by the secured bondholders.

An official announcement is expected later on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Towergate declined to comment. (Reporting by Sandrine Bradley and Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
