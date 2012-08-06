FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Tower Group reports smaller-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Second-quarter loss $0.39/shr vs EPS $0.58 year ago

* Second-quarter oper loss $0.39/shr vs est loss $0.41/shr

* Second-quarter net premiums earned up 17 pct

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Tower Group Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss as it set aside more money to cover claims from prior years.

The company reported an operating loss of 39 cents per share, hit by a charge of $42.3 million, or $1.08 per share, related to changes in the estimated losses at its commercial insurance segment for 2011 and earlier.

Analysts on average expected a second-quarter operating loss of 41 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss was $15.1 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with net income of $24.1 million, or 58 cents per share, last year.

Tower Group’s net premiums earned rose about 17 percent to $460.2 million.

Last week, the company cut its full-year operating earnings forecast to between $1.45 per share and $1.55 per share from its prior outlook of between $2.60 per share and $2.70 per share.

Analysts expect it to earn $1.43 per share for the full year.

The New York-based company’s shares closed at $17.83 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

