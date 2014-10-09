CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Impax buys anti-allergy injection makers for $700 mln

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say the EpiPen is produced my Mylan Inc, not Pfizer Inc)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc said it gained access to an emergency anti-allergen injection, epinephrine, by acquiring two privately held Pennsylvania drugmakers for $700 million.

Epinephrine is used to fight sudden allergic reactions such as severe rashes and swelling of the windpipe.

Impax said it bought Lineage Therapeutics Inc, which sells a generic epinephrine drug administered through its USP auto-injector system, and Tower Holdings Inc.

Tower, which like Lineage is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, makes Adrenaclick, the branded version of the Lineage drug.

Both products compete with Mylan Inc’s EpiPen, far and away the leader in the nearly $1 billion market.

Impax’s shares rose 11.2 percent to $26.52 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Four out of every 100 children in the United States have a food allergy, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most allergic reactions are caused by food, insect stings, medications and materials such as latex.

Impax’s deal comes nearly two months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about the company’s factory in Taiwan, casting doubt on the future of its experimental Parkinson’s drug, Rytary.

Impax moved its manufacturing operations to Taiwan in June last year after the FDA cited problems in it manufacturing plant in California.

Rytary is the only drug the company is developing on its own. Nearly 94 percent of Impax’s second-quarter revenue of $188 million came from the sale of generic products.

Hayward, California-based Impax said the deal would add about 90 cents per share to 2015 earnings.

Analysts currently expect the company to report earnings of 75 cents per share in 2015.

Thursday’s deal includes seven generic products and a drug to treat parasitic worm infections, Albenza.

Tower Holdings and Lineage Therapeutics are expected to generate revenue of $215 million-$225 million in 2014, Impax said.

Up to Wednesday’s close, Impax’s stock had dropped 5.2 percent this year. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)