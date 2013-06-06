FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TowerJazz, Cavendish to collaborate on improving 4G data speeds
June 6, 2013 / 11:40 AM / in 4 years

TowerJazz, Cavendish to collaborate on improving 4G data speeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 6 (Reuters) - Israeli chip maker TowerJazz and California-based Cavendish Kinetics will collaborate to bring radio frequency (RF) micro electromechanical systems to the mobile market to improve fourth generation data speeds.

The products combine Cavendish’s technology with the TowerJazz power CMOS process and RF interconnect in a single chip, the companies said on Thursday.

An Israeli market source said the deal would bring TowerJazz about $20 million a year in revenue starting in 2013.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

