TowerJazz extends maturity dates of Israeli bank loans
March 14, 2013

TowerJazz extends maturity dates of Israeli bank loans

JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) - Israeli chip maker TowerJazz said on Thursday it has extended the maturity dates of its loans in an agreement with Israeli banks, enabling it to reduce its principal payments in the next two years.

An outstanding loan of $131 million, which was originally set to be paid starting September 2013, will be payable in 10 quarterly installments, starting March 2014 and ending June 2016, it said.

As a result, principal payments in 2013 and 2014 will fall to $30 million from $105 million, TowerJazz said.

The agreement with the banks also contains a mechanism for prepayment of principal based on amounts that the company may raise from new funding sources.

