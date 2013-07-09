FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nujira, TowerJazz extend agreement to 4G phone power-saving chip
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
July 9, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 4 years

Nujira, TowerJazz extend agreement to 4G phone power-saving chip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 9 (Reuters) - Chip makers TowerJazz and Nujira Ltd said they extended their partnership agreement to include production of Nujira’s chip that prolongs the battery life for fourth generation (4G) smartphones.

The chip uses envelope tracking technology, which reduces power consumption of the power amplifier that transmits the signal to the antenna, the companies said on Tuesday.

A market source estimated that the deal would mean $25 million of revenue to Israel-based TowerJazz in 2014 and up to $50 million in 2016. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.