TowerJazz to close Japan chip plant as it completes Panasonic JV
April 1, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

TowerJazz to close Japan chip plant as it completes Panasonic JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, April 1 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz said on Tuesday it will close its Nishiwaki, Japan plant as it kicks-off its joint venture with Panasonic Corp .

TowerJazz, which holds 51 percent of the joint venture that was announced in December, said the closure of the Nishiwaki plant will reduce its annual fixed costs by $130 million. It will keep on about 100 of the 800 employees at the plant and has retained a Japanese outplacement firm to help find employment for the remaining workers.

TowerJazz Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger said the loss-making company is targeting achieving net profit on a GAAP basis by the fourth quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

