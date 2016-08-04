Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Q2 profit up on record revenue

JERUSALEM, Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported on Thursday second-quarter earnings of 45 cents a share, versus 10 cents a share a year earlier, boosted by the acquisition of a U.S. plant and the early repayment of bank loans.

* Quarterly revenue grew 29 percent to a record $305 million.

* The company was forecast to earn 34 cents a share in the second quarter on revenue of $300 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* TowerJazz sees third-quarter revenue of $325 million, 33 percent year over year growth.

* Analysts currently project third-quarter revenue of $310 million and EPS of 37 cents.

* TowerJazz had purchased a San Antonio wafer manufacturing plant from Maxim Integrated Products.

* “Our major focus remains those trends that drive the Internet of Things, namely seamless connectivity, low power consumption and sensors,” said Chief Executive Russell Ellwanger. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)