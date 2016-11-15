FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Chipmaker TowerJazz Q3 profit rise beats estimates
November 15, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

Chipmaker TowerJazz Q3 profit rise beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz reported sharply higher profit that topped estimates, boosted by strong demand from existing customers.

TowerJazz said on Tuesday it earned $49 million excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from $19 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 34 percent to a record $326 million.

The company was forecast to make $43 million on revenue of $325 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It projected fourth-quarter revenue of $340 million, plus or minus 5 percent, for a 34 percent annual gain.

Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

