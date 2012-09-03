FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TowerJazz expands Vishay deal in Japan for 5 years
#Market News
September 3, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TowerJazz expands Vishay deal in Japan for 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz has expanded its agreement with Vishay Siliconix by another five years that is expected to boost its revenue.

Under the deal, TowerJazz will manufacture two Vishay Siliconix product families at TowerJazz’s Japanese Fab 4 facility as well as multiple Vishay Siliconix lines at its plants in Israel, TowerJazz said on Monday.

“The new collaboration in Japan will enable TowerJazz to have a steady baseline revenue with a long-term, strategic customer at the Japanese fab,” it said.

Vishay Siliconix is a subsidiary of Vishay Intertechnology , a maker of semiconductors and passive components for electronic devices used in telecommunications and industrial markets.

The company is one of TowerJazz’s largest customers and TowerJazz has produced multiple products for Vishay Siliconix for the past eight years.

