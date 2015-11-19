FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tower Watson doubles special dividend to $10
November 19, 2015

Tower Watson doubles special dividend to $10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Financial services provider Towers Watson & Co more than doubled its special dividend after shareholders rejected its $18 billion merger with insurance broker Willis Group Holdings.

Tower said it would raise the one-time cash dividend to $10 per share from $4.87.

Willis was considering raising its offer for Towers Watson, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The increased offer would come in the form of a larger special dividend for shareholders of Towers Watson, the person said, who spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
