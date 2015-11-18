FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Willis Group considering increasing special div for Towers Watson -source
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Willis Group considering increasing special div for Towers Watson -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Willis Group Holdings is considering increasing its offer for Towers Watson & Co after failing to muster enough shareholder support for its $18 billion merger with the human resources consultancy, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Willis Group holdings declined to comment.

Earlier today, Towers Watson said it plans to reconvene the shareholder meeting on Friday. The special shareholder meeting was held on Wednesday to tally votes for the deal. (Reporting by Mike Stone, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
