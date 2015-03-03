FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Towers Watson appoints Kate Hollis to credit research team
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 3, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Towers Watson appoints Kate Hollis to credit research team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co said it had appointed industry veteran Kate Hollis to its credit research team.

Hollis was recently global head of fixed income/alternatives fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

She has more than 30 years of industry experience, having worked at Deutsche Bank AG, Daiwa Securities, Scotia McLeod and Schroders Plc.

Towers Watson’s credit research team has more than 130 associates who provide a range of fund analysis, manager research, selection and monitoring services globally, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.