ISS says Willis cash dividend for Towers should be raised to $13.44
#Funds News
November 25, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

ISS says Willis cash dividend for Towers should be raised to $13.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A proxy advisory firm has recommended that insurance broker Willis Group Holdings raise its special cash dividend for Towers Watson shareholders by at least $3, based on similar merger agreements.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said in a note that based on the precedent of other so called “mergers of equals,” Willis should raise its special dividend to Towers shareholders to $13.44, which would match the largest discount in these types of transactions.

To match the median discount of these types of deals, the Willis deal implies that it should raise its special dividend to $15.92, ISS said in the report.

Willis on Friday raised its one-time dividend for Towers shareholders to $10, an increase of $5.13 per share from the dividend payable under the original terms of the deal.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
