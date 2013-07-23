FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2013 / 10:29 AM / in 4 years

Israeli chipmaker Tower raises $19 mln from exercise of warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor said on Tuesday it received additional gross proceeds from the exercise of Series 8 warrants into ordinary shares in the amount of $19 million.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the equity rights offering process announced in June totalled $41 million, including the Series 8 warrants exercise.

Following the completion of the rights offering and the exercise of warrants, the company’s outstanding ordinary share count is 47 million, of which 18 million are held by Israel Corp , reflecting a 39 percent stake.

Shares in Tower Semiconductor, also known as TowerJazz, were down 0.8 percent to 17.9 shekels in early afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.

$1 = 3.57 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

