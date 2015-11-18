FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Towers Watson falls short in shareholder support for Willis deal-sources
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Towers Watson falls short in shareholder support for Willis deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Towers Watson & Co adjourned a shareholder meeting on Wednesday after it failed to muster enough support for its $18 billion merger with insurance broker Willis Group Holdings, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Towers-Watson now plans to reconvene the shareholder meeting on Friday, one of the people said. The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is not yet public. Representatives for the companies offered no immediate comment.

Under the terms struck in June, Willis investors would have owned 50.1 percent of the combined company while Towers Watson holders would get 2.649 Willis shares and a one-time cash dividend of $4.87 for each share they own. Towers Watson CEO John Haley was set to lead the combined company, with James McCann of Willis serving as chairman. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

