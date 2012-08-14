FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Towers Watson sees 1st-qtr below market expectations
August 14, 2012

REFILE-Towers Watson sees 1st-qtr below market expectations

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Towers Watson and Co posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but the employee-benefits consultancy firm forecast first-quarter results below market expectations.

Towers Watson expects per-share earnings of between $1.05 and $1.10 for the first quarter on revenue of $805 million to $825 million.

Analysts had estimated earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $852.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth-quarter, net income rose to $65.3 million, or 91 cents per share, from $43.9 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.25 per share.

Revenue from its benefits segment fell 2 percent to $472.5 million in the fourth quarter. Overall revenue was down 3 percent at $826.2 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $868.1 million.

Shares of the company closed at $58.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

