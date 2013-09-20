FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Jardine Lloyd Thompson to buy Tower Watson's reinsurance brokerage unit
#Market News
September 20, 2013 / 6:54 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Jardine Lloyd Thompson to buy Tower Watson's reinsurance brokerage unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it would acquire the reinsurance brokerage business of Towers Watson Co for $250 million in cash.

“Towers Watson offers us a very strong reinsurance platform in the key North American market, as well as bringing further strength in the London Market and a leading analytical capability,” said Dominic Burke, JLT’s group chief executive.

The company said the deal will be completed by the end of the year and is expected to add to earnings in the first full year after completion.

JLT said Towers Watson’s reinsurance brokerage business would be merged with JLT’s reinsurance business and would be branded for a transitional period as JLT Towers Re.

The combined business would generate revenue of $266 million and would be present in 17 countries, the company said.

JLT said Alastair Speare-Cole, CEO of JLT Re, would become chief executive of the merged operation, while Ross Howard, who currently heads Towers Watson’s reinsurance brokerage business, will become executive chairman.

