Former Toyoda Gosei official to plead guilty to price fixing -US Justice Dept
January 6, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Former Toyoda Gosei official to plead guilty to price fixing -US Justice Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A former executive of Japan’s Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to price fixing and rigging bids for auto parts made for cars sold in the United States, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Japanese national Makoto Horie agreed to serve one year and one day in prison and to pay a criminal fine of $20,000, the department said.

Horie had agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of automotive hoses, the department said.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese

