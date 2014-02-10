FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Toyota to stop making cars in Australia from 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it will stop making cars in Australia from 2017 following the planned exits of General Motors and Ford .

“We did everything that we could to transform our business, but the reality is that there are too many factors beyond our control that make it unviable to build cars in Australia,” Toyota Australia President Max Yasuda said in a statement.

About 2,500 jobs will be affected when the plant stops building cars in 2017, the company said.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
