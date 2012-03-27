Toyota, BMW start joint research of lithium-ion batteries

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and BMW AG said on Tuesday they have started researching next-generation lithium-ion batteries together as part of their agreement last December to collaborate on various environmentally friendly technologies.

The research project focuses on boosting the performance and capacity of lithium-ion battery cells through the use of new combinations of materials for cathodes, anodes and electrolytes, they said in a joint statement.

The two companies had said in December they would collaborate on lithium-ion batteries for electric cars as they announced a broader tie-up starting with a deal for BMW to supply diesel engines to Toyota in Europe from 2014.