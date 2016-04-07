FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diversity boutiques lead tranche of Toyota's bond offering
April 7, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Diversity boutiques lead tranche of Toyota's bond offering

Shankar Ramakrishnan

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 7 (IFR) - Toyota Motor Credit gave a huge boost this week to boutique diversity firms by giving them senior bookrunner roles on a US$1.25bn tranche on its recent three-part deal.

Toyota’s decision to award these mandates is part of the company’s funding program dedicated to help diversity firms - majority owned by women, ethnic groups and military veterans - to strengthen their experience working on high profile deals.

The company has issued three so-called Diversity & Inclusion Bonds in the last few years that were sized at US$300m to US$350m so its move on Tuesday to give these firms a senior role on a US$1.25bn tranche was seen as a major step-up.

Toyota raised a total US$2.5bn, divided into US$1.25bn of two-year fixed and floating rate notes and US$1.25bn five-year fixed rate notes on Tuesday.

The US$1.25bn two-year tranche of the offering was mandated to CastleOak Securities, Lebenthal, Mischler Financial, Samuel A Ramirez, Williams Capital Group and Citigroup.

These firms are certified majority owned by African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, service-disabled veterans and women. Four other diversity firms also featured as co-managers.

Citigroup served as the stabilizing lead manager and was the lead bookrunner along with Bank of America, Barclays, and JPMorgan on another US$1.25bn five-year tranche. Many of the diversity firms were also co-managers on this five-year tranche.

Citigroup managed order flow and allocations. Each diversity joint-lead got a 14% underwriting fee, according to Mischler.

The bond sale went without a hitch with the two-year fixed and floaters pricing at a spread of Treasuries plus 50bp and Libor plus 38bp - tighter than IPTs on total books of US$3.4bn. The five-year, run by the big underwriters, came at plus 77bp or 10.5bp tighter than initial talk on a US$2.3bn book.

Toyota declined comment.

Bankers said they expected to see a few senior mandates like the Toyota offering to continue to go to diversity firms.

On Thursday, Chartered Communications announced a US$1bn 10-year non-call five offering that had Lebenthal, Mischler, Ramirez and William as co-managers. (Reporting By Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Jack Doran)

