Toyota to expand engine plant in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's Brazilian subsidiary said on Tuesday it will invest 600 million reais ($177 million) to expand production at its engine factory in the country.

The company said the plant located in Porto Feliz, Sao Paulo state, will increase annual production to 174,000 engines from 108,000 currently.

The installation, which already supplies engines for the Etios model sold in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Peru, will start to produce engines for the Corolla model as well.

Toyota's Porto Feliz plant is the only engine manufacturing facility the Japanese automaker has in Latin America and the Caribbean.