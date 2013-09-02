FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota says August China auto sales down 4.2 pct y/y
September 2, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Toyota says August China auto sales down 4.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners sold about 72,100 automobiles in China in August, down 4.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 3.5 percent year-on-year drop in July and a 9 percent climb in June.

In the first eight months of this year, through the end of August, Toyota sold a total of about 564,600 vehicles, down 5.3 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota officials last month said the Japanese automaker and its two local joint-venture partners were on track to sell 900,000 vehicles in China this year, up 7.1 percent from 2012.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
