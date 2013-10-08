FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota says Sept China auto sales up 63.5 pct y/y
October 8, 2013 / 6:15 AM / in 4 years

Toyota says Sept China auto sales up 63.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners sold about 72,100 automobiles in China in September, up 63.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 4.2 percent year-on-year drop in August and a 3.5 percent fall in July.

The sharp rise in sales was partly due to the low base from last September, when Japan’s decision to nationalize disputed islands in the East China Sea sparked anti-Japan sentiment among Chinese consumers.

In the first nine months of this year, through the end of September, Toyota sold a total of about 636,700 vehicles, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota officials in August said the Japanese automaker and its two local joint-venture partners were on track to sell 900,000 vehicles in China this year, up 7.1 percent from 2012.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
