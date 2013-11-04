FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda says Oct China auto sales up 88.2 pct y/y
November 4, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 4 years ago

Mazda says Oct China auto sales up 88.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp sold about 17,904 automobiles in China in October, up 88.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

The sharp rise in sales was partly due to the low base during the same period a year earlier.

Last September, Japan decided to nationalise disputed islands in the East China Sea, sparking anti-Japan sentiment among Chinese consumers that hit sales of Japanese brands in the following months.

In the first 10 months of this year, through the end of October, Mazda sold a total of about 142,571 vehicles, down 9.5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

