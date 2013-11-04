Mazda says Oct China auto sales up 88.2 pct y/y

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp sold about 17,904 automobiles in China in October, up 88.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

The sharp rise in sales was partly due to the low base during the same period a year earlier.

Last September, Japan decided to nationalise disputed islands in the East China Sea, sparking anti-Japan sentiment among Chinese consumers that hit sales of Japanese brands in the following months.

In the first 10 months of this year, through the end of October, Mazda sold a total of about 142,571 vehicles, down 9.5 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)