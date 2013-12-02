FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota says Nov China auto sales up 40.7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 2, 2013 / 6:32 AM / 4 years ago

Toyota says Nov China auto sales up 40.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners sold about 89,800 automobiles in China in November, up 40.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 80.6 percent year-on-year jump in October and a 63.5 percent rise in September, which were partly boosted by a low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

In the first 11 months of this year Toyota sold about 809,000 vehicles, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota officials said in August the Japanese automaker and its two local joint-venture partners were on track to sell 900,000 vehicles in China this year, up 7.1 percent from 2012.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.