Toyota says Dec China auto sales up 19.4 pct y/y
January 6, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

Toyota says Dec China auto sales up 19.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners sold about 108,400 automobiles in China in December, up 19.4 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 40.7 percent year-on-year jump in November and a 80.6 percent rise in October, which were partly boosted by a low base from last year when sales tumbnled due to a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

In 2013, Toyota sold about 917,500 vehicles, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier, beating with its target of 900,000 vehicles.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

