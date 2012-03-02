FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota aims to double annual China car sales in 2015
March 2, 2012

Toyota aims to double annual China car sales in 2015

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor aims to sell as many as 1.8 million cars annually in China in 2015, more than doubling its 2011 level.

The top Japanese automaker has set a target to sell 1 million cars in the country in 2012, up 13.3 percent from the 2011 level, it said in a statement.

In 2015, the annual tally will rise to between 1.6 million and 1.8 million, it said.

Toyota makes cars in China in partnership with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.

Its locally built Prius and hybrid Camry are both equipped with imported power trains which push up sticker prices of the models, and sales have been sluggish.

To help keep costs down, all of Toyota’s China-made hybrid cars will be equipped with locally made power train systems by 2015, it added. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

