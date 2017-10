TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it would spend $285 million to build a factory for fuel-efficient continually variable transmissions (CVTs) in China, with operations due to start in September 2014.

The factory, to be based in Changshu, Jiangsu province, will have an annual capacity of 240,000 units a year and employ about 850 workers, it said in a statement.