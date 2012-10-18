Toyota eyes global output cut of 200,000 cars on China slump-media

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is considering cutting its group production plan for the 2012 calendar year by around 200,000 vehicles from 10.05 million, or about 2 percent, because of a drop in sales in China after a territorial row, the Mid-Japan Economist newspaper said on its website on Thursday, without citing a source.

The original target, which includes output at Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motor, would make Toyota the first automaker to produce more than 10 million vehicles in a year. The Mid-Japan Economist is based in central Japan, where Toyota’s headquarters is located.

A Toyota spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report.

Relations between Japan and China have soured sharply since last month when a row over disputed islands led to violent anti-Japanese protests across China and badly hurt trade.