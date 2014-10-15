FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota China JV recalls 93,700 sedans due to leaking brake fluid
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 15, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

Toyota China JV recalls 93,700 sedans due to leaking brake fluid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Chinese joint venture will recall 93,700 cars due to leaking brake fluid, China’s quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co will recall the Crown model sedans produced between Dec. 1, 2009 and June 14, 2012, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.

The watchdog said leaking brake fluid could impede the proper function of the cars’ braking systems.

Officials at FAW Toyota’s joint venture were not immediately available for comment. The company’s customer service department confirmed the recall.

FAW Toyota is a joint venture between Japanese carmaker Toyota and China’s state-owned carmaker China FAW Group Corp (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
