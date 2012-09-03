FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota China August sales fall 15 percent from year ago
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
September 3, 2012 / 8:14 AM / in 5 years

Toyota China August sales fall 15 percent from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sales in China by Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. and its two local joint-venture partners fell 15.1 percent in August from a year earlier to about 75,300 vehicles, according to a company spokesman.

For the first eight months of this year, sales were still up from a year earlier for the Japanese auto maker. Its sales through August totaled about 596,100 vehicles, up 13.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the Beijing-based spokesman, Takanori Yokoi.

Toyota last month reported its sales in China fell 5 percent in July, although Yokoi at the time explained that the sales slide in July was “caused by a technical reason.”

Toyota is aiming to sell a total of one million cars in China this year.

Its China sales last year totaled about 883,400 vehicles, a 4.4 percent increase from 2010, reflecting in part the general slowdown of automobile sales in China last year. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.