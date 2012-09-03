Toyota China August sales fall 15 percent from year ago

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sales in China by Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. and its two local joint-venture partners fell 15.1 percent in August from a year earlier to about 75,300 vehicles, according to a company spokesman.

For the first eight months of this year, sales were still up from a year earlier for the Japanese auto maker. Its sales through August totaled about 596,100 vehicles, up 13.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the Beijing-based spokesman, Takanori Yokoi.

Toyota last month reported its sales in China fell 5 percent in July, although Yokoi at the time explained that the sales slide in July was “caused by a technical reason.”

Toyota is aiming to sell a total of one million cars in China this year.

Its China sales last year totaled about 883,400 vehicles, a 4.4 percent increase from 2010, reflecting in part the general slowdown of automobile sales in China last year. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)