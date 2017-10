CHENGDU, China, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp aims to sell up to 1.8 million cars annually in China by 2015, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Executive vice president Atsushi Niimi made the comment at a conference in the western Chinese city of Chengdu. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)