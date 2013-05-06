FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota says April China auto sales down 6.5 pct yr-on-yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 6, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Toyota says April China auto sales down 6.5 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and its China joint ventures sold 76,400 cars in the country in April, down 6.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That compares a 11.7 percent year-on-year fall in March.

Toyota, which operates car ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

