FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota says Feb China auto sales up 43.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 3, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Toyota says Feb China auto sales up 43.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and its local joint ventures sold about 51,900 automobiles in China in February, up 43.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That follows an 18.1 percent year-on-year increase in January and a 19.4 percent rise in December, reflecting a gradual recovery in sales which took a heavy beating from a surge anti-Japan sentiment following a flare-up in a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo in late 2012.

The company’s sales in the first two months of the year came to about 137,500 cars, up 26.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Toyota, which operates car ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co , aims to sell 1.1 million cars in the country this year, an increase of 19.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting By Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.