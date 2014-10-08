FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota says September China auto sales up 26.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 8, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Toyota says September China auto sales up 26.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 91,100 vehicles in China in September, up 26.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

That followed an 8.9 percent year-on-year rise in August and a 1.1 percent fall in July. In the first nine months of the year, Japan’s biggest automaker by sales volume sold about 710,300 vehicles in China, up 11.5 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota this year aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles in China. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time, a target it originally aimed for in 2010. Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.

A Beijing-based company spokesman, Takanori Yokoi, said Toyota is on track to meet the target. “There is no change in that,” Yokoi said.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group . (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.