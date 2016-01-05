FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota targets 1.15 million vehicle sales in China for 2016
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 5, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota targets 1.15 million vehicle sales in China for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and its local joint venture partners said they aim to sell 1.15 million vehicles in China this year, up 2.7 percent from 2015.

Japan’s biggest automaker by volume sold a total of 1.12 million vehicles last year, up 8.7 percent from a year earlier, outpacing the overall market.

Toyota’s sales in China fell 2.4 percent in December from a year earlier to about 122,000 vehicles.

Toyota’s China sales target for 2015 was 1.1 million vehicles. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Stephen Coates)

