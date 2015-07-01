Toyota China on track to meet 2015 target, June sales grow 42 pct

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp posted its fastest monthly sales growth for China in more than a year in June, keeping the Japanese automaker on track to meet its full-year sales target for the world’s largest auto maker.

The company and its two local joint-venture partners sold about 100,600 cars in the world’s largest auto market last month, a 41.7 percent increase year-on-year and the fastest sales growth since February 2014, when sales grew 43.1 percent.

Spokesman Takanori Yokoi said on Wednesday the rise was due in part to “technical” reasons, as the automaker’s sales dipped in the same month last year while it phased out the older version of its Corolla compact in preparation for the newer model.

The gain, however, is a positive sign for the auto industry in China which has suffered a major slowdown in sales this year as the economy grows at its slackest pace in 25 years.

Overall passenger and commercial vehicle sales for the industry fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in May to 1.9 million vehicles, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

During the first six months of this year, Toyota sold about 512,800 cars, up 10.1 percent from the same period a year earlier, putting it on track to meet its 2015 growth target for China, where it aims to sell 1.1 million vehicles.

Weak sales have spurred General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG to slash prices and offer discounts in China in recent months.

In March, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said overall sales of passenger and commercial vehicles combined could grow at below last year’s growth of 6.9 percent.

Toyota has two 50-50 joint venture partners, China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)