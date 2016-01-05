UPDATE 1-Toyota undershoots expectations with 2.7 pct China growth target in 2016

(Adds details on sales outlook, quote, background)

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and its joint venture partners aim to sell 1.15 million vehicles in China this year, undershooting overall expectations for the world’s largest auto market.

The 2016 sales target represents roughly 2.7 percent growth year-on-year, compared with the 8.7 percent annual growth last year.

Toyota was the first major global automaker to announce detailed 2015 sales data for China on Tuesday, saying it sold 1.12 million cars for the year.

“We aren’t pessimistic about the 2016 outlook” for demand in 2016, a Beijing-based spokesman for the Japanese automaker said.

The company was more focused on sustaining longer-term growth rather than boosting sales short-term with incentives and other promotional deals, he said.

“We usually provide a conservative estimate,” he said.

Toyota’s sales in December totalled about 122,000 vehicles, down 2.4 percent from a year earlier.

China’s automakers association chief predicted last month that sales will grow 5-7 percent this year, compared with an expected 3 percent year-on-year increase in 2015.

Honda said on Monday it had sold more than 1 million units in 2015, but will wait until Friday to announce an exact figure.

China’s overall auto market is set for a rebound this year as a tax cut on small engine vehicles boosts sales, although economic growth continues to falter with factory activity contracting for a 10th straight month in December.