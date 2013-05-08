FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota quarterly profit rises 159 pct to over $3 bln
May 8, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

Toyota quarterly profit rises 159 pct to over $3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp more than doubled its fourth quarter net profit, as the yen’s depreciation helped the automaker export more profitably and U.S. sales of the Avalon sedan and Tacoma truck were strong.

In the quarter ended March 31, the world’s best-selling automaker posted net profit of 313.9 billion Japanese yen ($3.17 billion), compared with 121 billion yen in the same period last year.

The fourth-quarter figure was above an average forecast of 258.9 billion yen net profit among five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

