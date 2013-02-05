FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota lifts annual profit forecast on strong U.S. sales, soft yen
February 5, 2013 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Toyota lifts annual profit forecast on strong U.S. sales, soft yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp raised its annual net profit forecast by more than 10 percent to 860 billion yen ($9.3 billion) on strong sales of the Camry sedan and other vehicles in its biggest market the United States, as well as the yen’s drop.

The world’s biggest-selling carmaker reported a 23.5 percent year-on-year rise in third quarter net profit to 99.9 billion yen, below the average estimate of 143.7 billion yen among seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In 2012 Toyota sold a record 8.72 million vehicles around the world. Its group-wide sales were also a record high of 9.75 million vehicles. The Toyota group also includes Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Hino Motors Ltd.

