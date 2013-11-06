FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota to raise full-year operating profit forecast to 2.2 trln yen -NHK
November 6, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 4 years ago

Toyota to raise full-year operating profit forecast to 2.2 trln yen -NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will raise its operating profit forecast for the year to next March to 2.2 trillion yen ($22.32 billion) from its prior forecast of 1.94 trillion yen, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Toyota is scheduled to report results for the July-September quarter at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, after the market close, and several analysts also expect it to raise its profit forecasts for the full year given strong sales in the key U.S. market and benefits from a weak yen.

