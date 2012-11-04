Toyota set to lift annual operating profit forecast - NHK

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is set to lift its annual operating forecast to around 1.05 trillion yen ($13.04 billion) from 1.00 trillion yen for its current fiscal year, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Although sales in China have been weak due to tensions over a territorial dispute, the company has benefited from strong sales in North America and Southeast Asia as well as cost cuts, NHK said.

Toyota is due to report quarterly earnings at 3.00 p.m. Tokyo time (0600 GMT), after the market close .