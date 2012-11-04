FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota set to lift annual operating profit forecast - NHK
#Market News
November 4, 2012 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

Toyota set to lift annual operating profit forecast - NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is set to lift its annual operating forecast to around 1.05 trillion yen ($13.04 billion) from 1.00 trillion yen for its current fiscal year, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Although sales in China have been weak due to tensions over a territorial dispute, the company has benefited from strong sales in North America and Southeast Asia as well as cost cuts, NHK said.

Toyota is due to report quarterly earnings at 3.00 p.m. Tokyo time (0600 GMT), after the market close .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
